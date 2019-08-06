101 grams of meth found in car, two arrested

Lincoln Police arrested two people after 101 grams of meth were found in a vehicle.

LPD said on Sunday around 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 Block of S 1st Street. The caller said they believed there was prostitution going on in a vehicle in the area.

Police contacted one of the occupants, Ignacio Williams, Jr. 44, upon arrival. Williams Jr. had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Taeh Mitchell, 25, was also contacted, and provided a false name to officers but was eventually identified.

After a search, officers found over 101 grams of meth, a digital scale, and a marijuana pipe in the car.

Williams was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, and Mitchell was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, and providing false information.

