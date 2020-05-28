10/11 Can Care-a-Van postponed to August

The 33rd annual 10/11 Can Care-a-Van scheduled for June 1-5, 2020 has been postponed. COVID-19 social distancing requirements and concern for the safety of those involved in the food drive are the reasons for postponing. However, CCAV is now scheduled for August 3-7, 2020.

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has been helping feed Nebraskans since 1988. While much has changed over the past three decades, hunger has persisted in our communities. That need keeps Nebraskans coming out year after year to help stock the shelves of their local food pantries.

With communities continuing to struggle during the upcoming months, 10/11 encourages you to donate to your local pantries.

Thanks again to those who donated and supported the 10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive benefiting the Food Bank of Lincoln. Together we raised over $14,000.