10/11 NOW Weather Workshop: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 1PM

With many schools out for the foreseeable future, we know parents and kids alike are looking for fun and educational ways to fill the time.

We are here to help with the 10/11 NOW Weather Workshop. Beginning March 24, every Tuesday and Thursday, meteorologists Ken Siemek and Brad Anderson will be hosting weather themed e-learning geared for elementary school students via Facebook live.

Expect to see experiments and lessons including severe weather, clouds, lightning and what it's like to be a meteorologist. If there's a topic you'd like to see or a question you have for Ken or Brad, email us at weatherteam@1011now.com with the subject "Weather Workshop".

Watch the live segments on our 1011 News Facebook page. We will also make each lesson available to watch later right here in this story.

Let us know if you/your child plan to join by RSVP-ing to this Facebook event.