Many families in Lincoln don’t have the basic items to stay warm this winter. That’s why 10/11 Cares is asking you to bring comfort to those in need this holiday season.

The 10/11 Share the Warmth drive is a week-long collection of new winter hats, gloves, and socks for people in our community. 10/11 will help collect donations for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and the People’s City Mission. All donations stay local, benefiting families in our community.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and the People’s City Mission will partner with 10/11 collecting donations throughout the week at their locations from 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The 10/11 Share the Warmth Kick Off event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the 10/11 Studio on 40th and Vine Streets. 10/11 will be broadcasting live and taking donations throughout the kickoff event. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and the People’s City Mission will continue to host collection barrels for the entire week of the 10/11 Share the Warmth Drive. All donations collected at the kickoff event and in the barrels will benefit Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and the People’s City Mission.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is located at 2121 N 27th St, Lincoln.

The People’s City Mission has 2 locations 110 Q St, Lincoln and 6800 P St, Lincoln.