10/11 Weather Alert Day issued for dangerously cold temperatures

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon and arctic air will move in behind it. Light snow could begin by late morning in Northern Nebraska, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday.

Snow moves south through the afternoon and is expected to change over to rain or a wintry mix as temperatures warm through the day. That rain and wintry mix could turn back to snow in Southeast Nebraska behind the front late afternoon and into the evening. A trace to half an inch of snowfall accumulation is possible. There could be some slick roads, parking lots and sidewalks as any moisture on these surfaces could flash freeze with the arrival of the much colder air.

Strong north winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Winds will lighten up overnight, but may still be breezy, gusting to 30 mph at times into Thursday morning.

Arctic air behind the front will make for a very cold Thursday. However, with clearing skies into Thursday morning, temperatures will fall even quicker, setting the stage for dangerous wind chills. Lows Thursday morning look to range from -10 to 5 in much of the viewing area. Combine that with the strong north-northwest winds, and wind chills could be as low as -10 to -30 Thursday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of Central and Eastern Nebraska Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures in the teens look likely for many locations Thursday afternoon.

After another cold start Friday morning, there should be a warming trend through the weekend. Highs around 50 are possible Saturday and Sunday. There is a small chance of precipitation both Saturday and Sunday.