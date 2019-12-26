105 million Americans on the road over the holiday season

Gas stations are the common thread for many people driving over the holidays.

"Hopefully I'll beat the traffic," said Andrew Dubas, a student traveling home to Omaha for the holidays. He got a late start, so he thought he'd be okay.

According to AAA, if you're traveling this holiday season, you should expect your travel time to double. For Florida native, William Emerson, this was something he saw first hand.

"It was like bumper to bumper, elbow to elbow," said Emerson. "People were last minute travelers to get wherever they were going for Christmas. Now today, this morning it may have been busier. But we weren't out this morning, so coming back from Omaha didn't take no time."

Nearly 105 million Americans hit the road for their holiday destination, 4 million more than last year. Hastings native Lorinda Bailey travels between Lincoln and Omaha.

"We split the difference so we do two days here and two days there," she said.

AAA said it will be a record-setting holiday travel season in general.

Tammy Shook, an employee at U-stop says it's been busier than normal.

"Probably 150 to 200 people more than we usually see and that's just a rough estimate," said Shook.

Of course no road trip is complete without the snacking essentials.

"Oh you have to have snacks," added Bailey. "You have to have either homemade Chex Mix, or pretzels, or popcorn."

"Energy drinks," said Doug Laing, a Lincoln resident. "Have to have those."

As travelers either come home or are leaving for their next destination, they all have a common goal:

"Don't get too crazy on the road." said Laing. "As much as we want to get to our loved ones, they want us to get there, safe."

For many, the traveling might not be over. In a press release, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are "urging motorists to be prepared for another round of winter weather."

"With uncertainty in this particular storm system, it’s imperative that travelers plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the changing weather possibilities,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of NSP. “Rain, ice, and several inches of snow are all possible across much of the state.”

Travelers can keep up-to-date through 511, Nebraska's Advanced Traveler Information System.