$109M in federal funds allocated for Nebraska flood relief

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated nearly $109 million in federal funds in the aftermath of last year’s devastating historic floods, a news release from the agency said.

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds will help support Nebraska’s disaster relief, long-term recovery and restoration efforts following the floods. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has already begun an approximate six-month process to determine distribution of the disaster funds to areas affected by flooding. Local governments are eligible recipients under the program. Funding will not be made available directly to individuals, businesses, or homeowners.

The State of Nebraska is required to perform a number of steps before it can begin to distribute the funds, such as preparing and receiving HUD approval for an implementation plan and action plan. As a part of this process, DED will develop and make available application materials for local governments.