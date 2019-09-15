10th annual Husker Heroes event

On Sunday, Memorial Stadium was transformed into a family fun zone for families with special needs.

(Source: KOLN).

It's the 10th anniversary of Husker Heroes.

Where 200 kids with special needs and their families got the chance to play some games, meet Husker players from every sport and hear the marching band play.

One father says sometimes it can be challenging finding activities that his son can participate in with physical disabilities.

So the event is really special to their family.

"There’s not enough of these types of events for special needs kids and it's really cool they open the stadium up, have the athletes here and really embrace us,” said Brett Speece.

It's not just families who say they benefit from coming to Husker Heroes, athletes and cheerleaders say it's just as special a night for them.