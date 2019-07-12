Colorado news reporter passes away at 36

Surrounded by friends and family, KKTV 11 News reporter Dustin Cuzick passed away on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Dustin Cuzick

Dustin has been part of the 11 News family for almost 10 years. He was a news photographer and then a reporter, and more recently an investigative producer and researcher. 11 News told viewers this spring that Dustin had some serious medical problems, and that he needed a kidney transplant.

On Thursday, he lost his long and brave battle.

You know him from his work on TV. At 11 News, we were all lucky enough to know him as a friend. Dustin was kind, intelligent and wickedly funny. He always made us laugh, and our newsroom was always better when he was in it.

Dustin was talented, creative, and in the last year or so especially, he was profoundly courageous.

We will share more with you about our colleague and our friend in the days ahead. We’re all stunned, and we're sad, and we aren't able to say much more for now.

Please give a thought or a prayer for Dustin Cuzick. At 36 years old, he touched so many of us. He should have had more time.

If you wanted to leave a message for Dustin, you can do so on his Facebook page or the 11 News Facebook page.