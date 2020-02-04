11-year-old Colorado boy has been missing for more than 1 week

The search for a missing 11-year-old boy has been going on for more than one week.

Gannon Stauch was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 27 in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport. Searchers both law enforcement and civilian have numbered in the hundreds.

Our sister station KKTV 11 News confirmed the El Paso County Crime Lab was at Gannon Stauch's home on Monday. The sheriff's office could not release any other details on why. At that time, there were more than 500 applications for volunteers turned into the sheriff's office.

"It's everyone saying, 'You know, we believe something can be done,' and we're all here to do it," said John Wilson, a drone pilot who says he's been recording aerial footage "24/7" in hopes of finding Gannon.

The sheriff's office also stated their search on Monday was focused in the area of 2743 E. Las Vegas Street, adding the search in that area was completed by 2 p.m. The sheriff's office did not release details on why this area was chosen.

As of Monday evening, the sheriff's office had more than 1,860 hours of Investigations Division investigation hours.

Endangered

For the first few days, Gannon was labeled a runaway. The status was upgraded to "endangered missing child" on Jan. 30, the third full day that Gannon was missing.

"There’s a number of factors in this case," said Lt. Mitch Mihalko with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office when explaining what led law enforcement to upgrade the missing persons status. "Obviously we’ve been having cold weather, so the weather was one issue. The time frame ... is another issue. The fact that he’s under the age of 13, he’s 11 years old, and he also has specific medication that he takes, so we want to make sure that all those resources are being poured into finding him."

Law enforcement has not said they suspect foul play at this point. When asked if there were any suspects or persons of interest in the case, Mihalko stated they were looking at people who might have information on Gannon's whereabouts.

"We are looking at persons of interest -- let me clarify on that. Persons of interest to us are people who might be able to give us additional information on the location of Gannon. And so we are actively following up on those leads."

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) deployed a consultant from their "Team Adam" program to help. The program, named for the abducted and murdered son of NCMEC co-founders John and Revé Walsh, provides rapid, on-site assistance to law enforcement (LE) agencies and families in critical cases of missing children.

During the same news conference on the 30th, sheriff's office spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby addressed the large number of rumors swarming across social media.

"The misinformation that is being social media has been an absolute hindrance to this case. Every rumor, every thought, everything somebody thinks they heard they saw … it takes away from our ability to vet credible tips and find Gannon. It prevents us from being timely in our response. And I cannot stress this strongly enough. Any information that is prematurely released or has not been released from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is not credible."