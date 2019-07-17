11-year-old boy gets assaulted, bike stolen by two men in Lincoln

Lincoln Police said an 11-year-old boy was assaulted and had his bike stolen by two unknown men.

According to police, it happened on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. near South Coddington and West A Street.

Police said a witness saw two men approach the boy and yell insults. One man punched him in the face and took off with his bike, according to the witness.

The boy had redness in his face but had no further injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are checking for any surveillance video.