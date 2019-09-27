11-year-old neighbors hosted their own College GameDay for years

Isaac McCoy and Brandon Hamilton are now in college, enjoying college football as students. But several years ago, McCoy and Hamilton spent two years of college football seasons hosting their own College GameDay show. They made all their own props, filmed and even researched stats before the game. Admittedly, the two Lincoln boys had a little bias.

Hamilton (L) and McCoy (R) on set of their College GameDay show.

"Whoever Nebraska was playing, obviously we have bias," said McCoy. "We'd always choose Nebraska."

No matter the weather, the two 11-year-olds could always be found outside on their deck every Saturday morning.

"I told Isaac, you know, 'Hey why don't we try and do our own and do the Nebraska games,'" said Brandon Hamilton.

Soon, their lives became a mix of researching statistics and fifth grade homework

"We were always doing stats on that, going on ESPN, Bleacher Report," said McCoy. "Then Sunday was the day dedicated to homework."

Originally the two didn't even record their show, but they decided it was time to take it to the next level. They got McCoy's mom's laptop and went to work on their set.

"I got out crayons and markers and tried to make it as nice as I could," said Hamilton.

The whole production was a family affair- McCoy's mom set up the recording for them, McCoy's brother produced the show and Hamilton's brother was always the featured sideline reporter.

"They were just so passionate about it," said Tracy McCoy, Isaac's mom. "It was sweet."

The two are headed to their first College GameDay experience tomorrow, and the boys are still a little biased. Said McCoy:

"I got Nebraska by seven. Go Big Red!"

