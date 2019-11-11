11-year-old raises $2,700 for Wheels 4 Warriors

On Monday, a young girl from Nebraska presented thousands of dollars she raised during a motorcycle ride, to an organization that helps veterans.

(Source: KOLN).

11-year-old Miranda Martin gave a check worth over $2,7000 to Wheels 4 Warriors.

Over the summer she participated in an Iron Butt Ride, which is riding over 1,000 miles on a motorcycle in 24 hours or less.

She says she couldn't be any happier to smash her original goal of raising $1,000.

"It feels great, I'm very happy. It means a lot to me to help out Jesse and Craig and any veterans I can,” said Martin.

Wheels 4 Warriors tell 10/11 NOW they were blown away by Miranda's contribution.

They say the money will go towards their veteran program, providing a year-long mentor ship for veterans while providing them with a motorcycle for therapy.