12-year-old Nebraska boy saves teens from drowning

On Wednesday afternoon, the water at the Monroe Powerhouse was calm.

But 12-year-old Cayden Scheffler says this past Saturday, that was not the case.

"It was very windy and the water is just getting worse every second," said Scheffler.

He and his two friends were fishing on the other side of the Loup River Canal which is just a few minutes northwest of Monroe. They picked out a spot for an impromptu catfishing tournament, when the friend’s dog jumped into the water.

"I was telling him not to get in the water because it's very dangerous," said Scheffler. "He still got in and his girlfriend tried saving him and she fell in and then I was the only one on the bank and I was scared because I didn't know what to do."

Cayden says the two teens and the dog were in the water for almost an hour. Being pulled different directions by the undertow and swirling current. He says he improvised as fast as he could to get them out with a fishing pole.

"I put a sock on the end of it and reached out to Lilly and she gripped onto it," said Scheffler. "Then I dipped it into the water to make it stretchier for Ford because he's a little heavier. Ford missed it and then I gave it out to him a second time and he grabbed it so me and Lilly got him up to the shore."

The trio used the same tactic to get the dog out of the water last, shortly before emergency crews got on scene.

Cayden spent much of his time Wednesday not quite acknowledging the full heroics of his actions, but he does say the event did change his fishing plans for the summer.

"On this side," said Scheffler. "I do not want to go back on that side."

Cayden's fishing pole did break while he was trying to save his friends but he says his parents got him a new one as a reward.