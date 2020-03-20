12K worth of ice cream stolen from storage unit

Lincoln Police are investigating after $12,000 worth of ice cream was stolen from a storage unit.

LPD said on Tuesday, a burglary was reported to Lincoln Police by a man who owns a storage unit at 4315 N. 1st Street.

The victim, a local Dipping Dots distributor, said he kept 61 bags of ice cream inside an industrial freezer in the unit.

When he went to the unit on March 17, the freezer and ice cream were missing, the victim told police.

The ice cream is valued at $12,000 and the freezer is valued at $1,700.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.