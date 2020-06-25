12th COVID-19 related death announced in Lancaster County

Lancaster County health officials confirmed Thursday a 12th local individual has died due to COVID-19.

Eleven lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Lincoln on Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,659.

Health Director Pat Lopez said that the individual was a female in her 50s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to her family and friends on behalf of the City.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 545 to 547

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – down from 6.7 percent to 6.6 percent

State – remains at 11.2 percent

National – remains at 10.3 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: remains at 22, with 14 Lancaster County residents (five on ventilators), and eight from other communities (none on ventilators).