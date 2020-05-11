13-year old boy missing from North Platte

A mom speaks out, hoping it will help locate her child. 13-year old Keagan Thompson has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Bridgette Burke of North Platte said her son was seen Friday at 2:00 p.m. riding around in a car with two 16-year old girls, but no one seems to know where her son went after that, including the girls.

Burke said the police have questioned the girls, but the girls have offered no helpful assistance. She added that there have been reports he has been seen in Colorado. "We have had many leads, but we have not found him."

Keagan, who is too young to have a vehicle could be "out in the cold," according to his mom, and she is very worried.

She described Keagan as a 4-foot-eleven -inch, 160 pound kid with brown hair and hazel eyes. She said he would most likely be wearing white tennis shoes and shorts, a dark hoodie, and possible carrying a drawstring nap-sack.

The North Platte Police Department confirmed Keagan was missing. News 2 is waiting for a response from the department on the investigation.

This is a developing story.