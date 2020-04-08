14 test positive for COVID-19 at assisted-living facility in Gage County

14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted-living facility in Gage County, health officials say.

Public Health Solutions in Gage County said 12 of the positive tests came from people living at the facility, while two were staff members.

Below is a full release from PHS:

"Public Health Solutions (PHS) reports fourteen new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gage County. All fourteen cases are related to an assisted living facility within the county. Testing was conducted on residents and staff members after five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week. The new confirmed cases include twelve residents of the facility and two staff members who had been working closely with residents.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County and the PHS district to twenty-three (23).

Five assisted living residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Lincoln, bringing the total number of residents transferred from the facility to ten. Contact investigations have begun on all newly confirmed cases.

Administrators and staff at the assisted living facility continue to work with PHS and state health officials to provide the highest quality of care to residents who remain in the facility. Enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place and the facility is working vigilantly to protect the health and safety of all residents and staff members."