14 in custody after apparent immigration raid

14 people are in custody after an apparent raid of a northeast Nebraska business on Wednesday.

The Immigration Legal Center has confirmed to our sister station News Channel Nebraska that a workplace raid took place at a business in Madison.

They say details are still emerging, and as of right now 14 individuals are known to have been apprehended.

ILC did not identify the business, but dash camera video shared with News Channel Nebraska shows officers parked in front of D & D Industries this morning.

According to their Facebook page, D & D industries is a manufacturing company that builds pallets and skids for businesses in northeast Nebraska.

It's unknown at this time where those taken into custody are being held.

This is a developing story. As we get more information we will pass it along to you.