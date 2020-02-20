14-year-old assaults multiple staff members, students at Lincoln middle school

A 14-year-old was taken into custody and a staff member was sent to the hospital after the juvenile assaulted multiple people at Mickle Middle School on Tuesday.

LPD said around 8 a.m., officers were sent to Mickle Middle School, near 2500 N 67th Street, on a report that a 14-year-old male was assaulting students and staff.

Officers arrived and contained the student, police said. One staff member was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile was taken into custody and lodged at the Youth Services Assessment Center for terroristic threats, second-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, vandalism, and disturbing the peace.

Six people, four staff members and two students, were assaulted in total.

LPD said the student also kicked out a window.

