Teen missing for nearly a week in northeast Nebraska

Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a missing Neligh boy.

According to Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright, 14-year-old Jacksyn Sehi was reported missing on June 4.

Wright said that he is in need of medication and was last seen in the Plainview area.

Jacksyn is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

The teen is listed on the Nebraska State Patrol Missing Persons database.

If you have seen Jacksyn or have any knowledge to his whereabouts, contact the Neligh Police Department at 402-887-4335 or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-LOST(5678).