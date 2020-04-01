Nebraska schools directed to close to students through May under new DHM

Students in Nebraska will not return to schools this school year, under a new Directed Health Measure put in place by Governor Pete Ricketts Wednesday Evening.

Under this new DHM, schools statewide are directed to operate without students in their buildings through May 31, 2020. Extracurricular activities are also cancelled statewide. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.

The Governor also announced a new COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure (DHM) that includes Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock, and Thomas counties. It will last until May 11th unless renewed.

The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice. It also does not apply to daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare, which you can access by clicking here.

Additionally, elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries have been cancelled in these counties.

The full release can be found by clicking here.

The State-issued DHM now applies to 56 counties in Nebraska.