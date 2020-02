A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police officers found the body of a 15-year-old boy inside an Omaha home on Wednesday evening.

About half a dozen officers swarmed a home near N 35th and Hamilton Streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to our sister station WOWT 6 News, investigators said they arrested the 14-year-old boy on a manslaughter charge.

This is a developing story.