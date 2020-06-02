17 COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln on Tuesday

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 1,245.

Lincoln officials noted that, overall, positivity rates went down from over the weekend. Lincoln rates lowered slightly to 7.5 percent, State rates went down to 13.5 percent, and national rates lowered to 13.1 percent.

Lancaster hospitals reported the same number of COVID-19 patients as on Friday, with 34 COVID-19 patients currently in residence. 25 of these cases are from Lancaster, 9 cases are from outside Lancaster. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased from 12 to 8 since Friday.

Lincoln officials have made adjustments to their website to help any large-scale venues. As outlined in the directed health measure in Lancaster county, any indoor or outdoor venue that holds more than 500 individuals must submit a reopening plan to the health department. An event plan application is now available on the COVID-19 help page, under “Business Resources”. Once the form is completed, it will be submitted to the health department, who will work with organizers to ensure the health and safety of staff and event attendees.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Health officials encourage residents to continue to stay home if possible, to wear face coverings, and to wash their hands frequently. Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to stay away from others. More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov at the “How to Help” tab.

Officials also urge those with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.