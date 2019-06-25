17-year-old arrested after I-80 chase in Omaha

A 17-year-old was taken into custody in an Omaha neighborhood after Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a chase on Interstate 80.

A black Chrysler Town & Country minivan was reported driving recklessly near the Greenwood/Mahoney exit.

NSP said troopers attempted to pull the driver of over near mile marker 432, between the Platte River and the Gretna exit before the vehicle fled, authorities said.

The driver continued eastbound on I-80, then northbound on I-680 before exiting at Pacific Street and traveling to 72nd Street, NSP said. At that point, the driver traveled into residential areas before the NSP and OPD surrounded the vehicle near 76th and Charles streets.

Omaha Police and Able-1, OPD's helicopter unit, assisted in the pursuit.