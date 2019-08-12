17-year-old assaulted and robbed in Northeast Lincoln

At 7 p.m. on August 9, a 17-year-old reported he was robbed near 59th and Aylesworth. That intersection is just north of Holdrege Street.

The victim said he agreed to meet 18-year-old Kollin Bailey at the intersection to hang out. The victim reported Bailey arrived and immediately struck him and knocked him to the ground.

The victim said Bailey continued assaulting him, stole his wallet, and fled the area.

Bailey was located a short time later and claimed the victim owed him money. Bailey was arrested for robbery.