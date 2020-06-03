18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln on Wednesday

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 18 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Wednesday, bringing the community total to 1,263. The number of deaths in the community remains at nine.

Recoveries: unchanged –195

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – unchanged at 7.5 percent

State – down from 13.5 percent Tuesday to 13.4 percent today

National – unchanged at 13.1 percent

Hospitalizations: unchanged at 34 – 25 Lancaster County residents (five on ventilators), and nine from outside the County (three on ventilators).

Clusters:

Smithfield, Crete – unchanged at 328

Smithfield, Lincoln – unchanged at 28

Smart Chicken, Waverly – unchanged at 28

Universal Cold Storage, Lincoln – up from 33 Tuesday to 38 Wednesday