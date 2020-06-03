18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 18 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Wednesday, bringing the community total to 1,263. The number of deaths in the community remains at nine.
Recoveries: unchanged –195
Overall positivity rate:
Lancaster County – unchanged at 7.5 percent
State – down from 13.5 percent Tuesday to 13.4 percent today
National – unchanged at 13.1 percent
Hospitalizations: unchanged at 34 – 25 Lancaster County residents (five on ventilators), and nine from outside the County (three on ventilators).
Clusters:
Smithfield, Crete – unchanged at 328
Smithfield, Lincoln – unchanged at 28
Smart Chicken, Waverly – unchanged at 28
Universal Cold Storage, Lincoln – up from 33 Tuesday to 38 Wednesday