19-year-old arrested for third DUI

A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he was caught driving under the influence for a third time.

Norfolk Police responded a report of a hit and run early Saturday morning. A caller reported a vehicle had struck a dumpster in a parking lot and left the area.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and saw that the vehicle's front left quarter panel was pulled back almost to the driver's side door.

Officers said three people were in the vehicle, however no one was in the driver's seat. Police said several beer bottles were in the front seat. The occupants were questioned and the driver was identified as Matthew Silvers of Norfolk.

The officer said he could smell alcohol on Silver's breath however he refused a field sobriety test and didn't proved an adequate sample of breath for a chemical breath test.

Silvers was arrested for third offense driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under revocation. He was housed in the Norfolk County Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.