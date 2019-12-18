Car hits cop, and now prison

The man convicted of hitting a Grand Island police officer with a car is going to prison.

Westley Weller, 20, Grand Island, was convicted this fall of felony assault on a police officer, flight to avoid arrest and meth distribution.

Yesterday a judge sentenced Weller to 7-10 years in prison on the assault conviction, 18 months to two years on the flight conviction and 18 months to two years on the drug conviction. The sentences for the assault and drug convictions are concurrent, that is, to be served at the same time. The sentence on the flight conviction begins after the two others have been served.

Police records indicate that in October 2018, police made a traffic stop near North Cleburn and West 13th street on a black Cadillac SUV because the front right headlight was out. Officers made contact with Weller in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police say Weller verbally identified himself with a false date of birth. His true date of birth was discovered after police did a records check. They also discovered Weller was wanted on three arrest warrants.

Police say Weller failed to follow officer’s commands when asked to exit the vehicle. He also resisted officers as they were attempting to remove him from the vehicle.

Police say Weller then fled the scene at a high rate

of speed and as he was pulling away the vehicle struck an officer. Police say the officer was not seriously injured.

Police say Weller continued to flee and ran a stop sign.

Police arrested Weller without incident about 12 hours later at 1916 N. Huston Ave.