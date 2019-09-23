2 arrested for burglarizing abandoned home

Two men were arrested after stealing a shotgun, a toolset, and a guitar from a home left abandoned after the owner recently passed away.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a burglary in progress at the 1700 Block of N. 84th Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

LSO said the owner of the home had died a few months ago. A deputy who responded to the call was walking up the driveway when a green Ford pickup was seen driving off of the property.

John Jensen, 52, and Scott Carlson, 41, of Lincoln, were contacted, and a number of the stolen belongings were found in the truck.

LSO said there was also a third woman who ran from the scene and was not located.

Among the stolen items were a shotgun, a yard edge, a saw, a toolset, and an electric guitar.

Jensen and Carlson were arrested for burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and trespassing.

