2 deputies hurt in Ore. shootout

Two deputies are recovering after being shot by a man in Oregon on Thursday.

Authorities said they received calls from a homeowner saying the man stole two long guns from them.

The suspect is now in custody.

They'd been searching for the suspect with the help of K-9 units and air support.

"Our deputies were out searching probably for about three hours until they did finally make contact with the suspect. Gunfire was exchanged. Two of our deputies were hit. The suspect was also hit. And they're all being looked after now at hospitals,” said Deputy Brian Van Kleef with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy is listed in serious condition while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

