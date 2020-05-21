2 inmates missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

According to NDCS, early Thursday morning. Ronald Taylor and Brandon Britton removed the electronic monitoring devices they were wearing and left them in the area of Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street in Lincoln.

Taylor began serving his sentence on October 30, 1997. He is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine. He has a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.

Taylor is a 52-year old white man, 6’2”, 255 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Britton started serving a 10-year sentence on January 23, 2018. He has convictions in both Seward and Douglas counties that include first degree assault, methamphetamine charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Britton has a tentative release date of February 18, 2023 and a parole eligibility date of February 17, 2023.

Britton is a 43-year old white man, 5’9”, 231 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Taylor or Britton should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.