2 presumptive cases of coronavirus in Colorado, 1 patient skied at popular resorts

Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday afternoon that he learned of the first "presumptive" positive case of COVID-19, coronavirus, case in Colorado. The patient in the first case recently skied at Keystone and Vail after arriving in Colorado on Feb. 29 at DIA.

"The case had known exposure to the virus through close contact with a person with COVID-19 outside of Colorado," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote in a release.

During a news conference, the governor announced he had learned of a second presumptive case for a Douglas County woman, not tied to the first. Scroll to the bottom of the article for more details on both cases from the state.

According to a release sent out by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the first presumptive case is tied to an out-of-state visitor in his thirties. He was visiting Summit County and is now in isolation in the Denver metro area.

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives."

The department continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and public health agencies across the state and is committed to protecting the health and safety of Coloradans. Health officials advise Coloradans to stay informed, take simple disease prevention measures, and prepare:

·Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

·Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

·We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency-- like a large snowstorm-- and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner released the following statement regarding the two presumptive cases in Colorado:

“Since the first reports of COVID-19 in the United States, I have been in close contact with local, state, and federal officials to ensure the state of Colorado is prepared for COVID-19, with two presumptive cases confirmed today,” said Sen. Gardner. “The Senate, with my support, approved $8.3 billion today for efforts to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 and I will continue to work my colleagues in the Colorado congressional delegation and the Governor’s office to provide necessary resources as we work together to address COVID-19.”

MORE ON EACH CASE FROM CDPHE

1st case:

Colorado has its first case of COVID-19. The case is considered a “presumptive positive” because testing was conducted at the state level. The case will be sent to the CDC for official confirmation.

-The patient is an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, a male in his 30s.

-The patient traveled to Italy in mid-February. An individual who traveled with him on that trip is a known case of positive COVID-19 in another state. Upon returning from Italy, the patient spent time in his home state.

-He then traveled to Colorado on Feb. 29 via plane. He was asymptomatic when he traveled to Colorado. According to CDC, transmission from asymptomatic people is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

-The Governor’s Office has been in touch with Denver International Airport (DIA) and has shared the information that we have at this time.

-The person traveled to Summit County from DIA in a rental vehicle and met with friends. They stayed in a condo in Summit County.

-We know that he was there for outdoor recreation and that he skied at Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort.

-The Governor’s Office notified Vail Resorts late this afternoon which oversees both ski resorts the patient visited.

-On March 3, the man developed symptoms and went to St. Anthony’s Summit Medical Center in Frisco the following day.

-On March 4, in the afternoon, a specimen was taken to the lab for testing.

-March 5, the state lab received a presumptive positive result.

-For health care reasons, the patient had to be transported to lower altitudes. The patient was discharged and traveled in a private vehicle to Jefferson County wearing a mask.

-At this time, the patient is now recovering in isolation in Jefferson County.

-His close contacts in Colorado have received quarantine instructions, and a quarantine order is forthcoming.

-Public health practitioners are investigating and will attempt to notify anyone else who may have been exposed because of this case, if necessary.

2nd case

-The case is an elderly female Douglas county resident.

-She returned to Colorado from international travel.

-She is currently isolated at her home per CDC guidelines