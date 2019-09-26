2 suffer minor injuries in central Nebraska plane crash

Two people suffered minor injuries after their small plane crashed while they were trying to land, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported a little after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Kelly Field on the west side of Lexington.

Dawson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tucker Case said it appears the plane got caught by strong crosswinds while landing. A witness said the plane clipped a tree on a windbreak.

The plane came down and skidded to a stop in an alfalfa field just west of the airport. Its lone engine, propeller and undercarriage were damaged.

The pilot and plane owner was identified as 65-year-old Riley George. His passenger was identified as 64-year-old Marcia George. They live in rural Eustis.