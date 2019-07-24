2-year-old recovering after near drowning

A Lincoln family is at Omaha Children's Hospital & Medical Center staying by the side of a two-year-old boy after he nearly drowned in a backyard pool on Sunday night.

(Source: KOLN).

Now their new motto, “Kayson Strong,” is an understatement.

Family members tell 10/11 NOW that the outgoing two-year-old remains in stable but extremely critical condition and right now all they can do is wait.

And they're asking for prayers from the community.

Kayson spent the first three months of his life at Children's Hospital after being born with a birth defect.

"He beat all of the odds, kind of why we've kind of labeled him as a fighter from the beginning,” said Kayson's grandmother, Christina Swenson.

He's back at Children's fighting for his life after he was found unconscious in his home's pool near 32nd and Potter on Sunday night.

"This was a tragic accident, that I don't think anyone can understand until it actually happens,” said Swenson.

Now, they're selling red shirts with blue lettering that read #Kaysonstrong that will be for sale along decals, to raise money for Kayson's road to recovery.

"He's just such an easy going kid, he's never sad, he's always happy,” said Swenson.

Swenson says they can't thank the community enough for the outpouring support.

She says Kayson has another MRI scheduled for Thursday, which will hopefully help the doctors decide what the next steps are for the coming days and weeks.

"We know he's a fighter, he's beaten the odds before, and we have full faith he will do that again,” said Swenson.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt or decal, email Lish_hoyle@hotmail.com. T-shirts are $12 and decals are $4.

You can also donate to their Gofundme, “Kayson's Road to Recovery”.

If you would like to donate another way, you can go to any West Gate Bank, and mention KaysonStrong.