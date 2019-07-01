20 city light fixtures damaged near Antelope Valley Bridge

20 light fixtures on Antelope Parkway Bridge were destroyed on June 28. Here is a look at one of the fixtures, with exposed wires sticking out from it. (Photo Courtesy Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after 20 city light fixtures were vandalized.

LPD said on June 28 around 11 a.m., a Public Works employee reported 20 light fixtures were vandalized on Antelope Valley Bridge, just east of 21st and N Street.

According to LPD, each light fixture costs $40 to replace, bringing the total damage to $800.

 