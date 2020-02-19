20 crews treating Lincoln roads as snow falls

20 City crews are now applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

Continuous material spreading will begin at 6 p.m. All routes were pretreated with anti-ice brine overnight Tuesday. Drivers should use caution on bridges and be alert for icy spots during the evening and morning commutes, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.