20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship tips off of Georgia coast

The United States Coast Guard and port partners are searching for four members of the crew of the Golden Ray after the vessel tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick.

Twenty of the 24 person crew have been rescued from the ship. The team consists of 23 crew members and one pilot. The vessel, which is 656 feet long, is still listing heavily in the St. Simon’s Sound.

The ship’s master and chief engineer are working with authorities and salvage teams to stabilize the Golden Ray and continue search efforts.

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has set up an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. No craft is allowed within a half-mile of the Golden Ray until further notice.

Multiple agencies responded with rescue assets overnight. Coast Guard Sector Charleston were notified by Glynn County 911 of the emergency around 2 a.m. Sunday mornin and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard units to assist.

According to a maritime traffic map, the Golden Ray, a vehicle carrier, was leaving Brunswick and heading to Baltimore.

