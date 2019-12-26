20-year-old killed in crash Christmas Eve morning

Nebraska authorities say a driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 was fatally injured when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle.

The collision occurred around 6:40 Tuesday morning, about 2 miles east of Lexington.

Authorities said the 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at a Lexington hospital. The 50-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries. A third vehicle involved sustained minor damage.

It's not clear whether its driver was injured. The names of those involved haven't been released. The accident is being investigated.