2002 Cozad High graduate creates COVID-19 Forecasting Model

A soldier from Cozad, Nebraska, is an unexpected hero.

Maj. Evan Wolf, specializes in engineering, with a PH.D in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas in El Paso. But he graduated high school from Cozad High School in Cozad, Nebraska.

Major Wolf is an Operations Research and Systems Analysis Officer. It's a career choice that's important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He created a Progression Rate Model during the early stages of COVID-19. His work has been instrumental in helping the City of El Paso with medical modeling...critical to saving lives through predictive analysis.

His model was used to assist the City of El Paso while their task force was developing one suited to their unique needs.

Both Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg and Washington recognized that Wolf’s model might be helpful to the city of El Paso leadership, who was starting to create their own.

When asked how it feels to help his community during a time like this, he said it was inspiring and unexpected.

“Its kind of humbling. Considering all the models there are online, and how many state experts there are, I didn’t really expect my model to go to that level. I was happy that it was useful at the division level, but I was kind of shocked when there were discussions that they wanted to share it with the city,” Wolf said.