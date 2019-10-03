2019 Go Red for Women event in Lincoln

Thursday was the American Heart Association Nebraska's Go Red for Women event in Lincoln.

This year's theme was "Mother, Sister, Friend" which represents the one in three women who will die each year of heart disease or stroke.

The event raises money to support research and education on heart disease. With a dinner, silent auction, multiple speakers and other activities.

"With the funds that they raise it makes so much possible," said Angie Jorgensen, a featured speaker and survivor. "With heart disease being the #1 killer of women, more than every type of cancer combined you can't take care of your health enough."

Jorgensen along with others got a chance to tell their stories tonight.

The event draws upwards of 500 people, including 10/11's own Nicole Griffith who emceed the event.