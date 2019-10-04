2019 Homecoming Parade expected to be largest in UNL's history

The 2019 Homecoming Parade is expected to be the largest in the history of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The N150 Homecoming Parade also features a revamped route.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Friday at 17th and Vine Streets. The parade route will follow Vine to the Memorial Stadium Loop.

There are more than 50 entries in this year's Homecoming Parade, which University officials said is a substantial increase from recent years. Some highlights of the parade include the Cornhusker Marching Band, Husker Spirit Squad, mascots, decorated golf carts, and Homecoming royalty. Several members of the 1969 football team will also participate in the parade before they're honored at the Homecoming game on Saturday.

The Homecoming Parade will cause several streets to close from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday. Streets impacted are:

Vine Street between 14th and 17th Streets

16th Street between “R” and “W” Streets

14th Street between Vine and “W” Streets

On-street parking will be prohibited in this area during the event. Those wishing to attend the parade are encouraged to park at the 14th and Avery parking garage at 1111 N. 14th Street.

Another highlight of N150 Homecoming is the return of the Cornstock Festival. The Cornstock Festival is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Memorial Stadium East Plaza.

Festival activities will include performances by parade participants, live music from The Voice finalist Hannah Huston, food trucks, games for adults and children, face painting, t-shirt printing, and more.

The official kickoff for the festival is at 5:00 p.m. on the Memorial Stadium Loop with appearances by Chancellor Green, Bill Moos, Fred Hoiberg and more special guests.

Other features of the Cornstock Festival include a performance by Nebraska alum and The Voice finalist Hannah Huston. Huston will perform at 6:50 p.m. at the Memorial Stadium Loop.

At 7:00 p.m. a Pep Rally will begin with performance by Nebraska students and organizations at the Memorial Stadium Loop. Huskaire will then perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Memorial Stadium East Plaza

Free public parking is available for Cornstock Festival attendees. Parking will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Parking is available in:

Lot 1: Memorial Stadium Garage

Lot 5: Between the practice fields and 14th & Avery Garage

Lot 9: 14th & Avery Garage

You can find more information on N150 Homecoming events here.