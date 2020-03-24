2020 Nebraska Passport Program delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

Nebraska Tourism has changed the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to May 23, Memorial Day weekend.

The start date has been pushed back because of current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The program typically starts on May 1.

The end date of the program has also been extended to October 31, previously September 30.

The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending.

“While it’s unfortunate that we have to push back the start date of the program, due to what is going on in the world right now, we believe it’s the best decision. The Nebraska Passport program has a huge positive economic impact and we’re excited to encourage traveling to hidden gems throughout the state when the program launches on its new start date,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to change, again.

Nebraska Tourism is also excited to announce the 70 stops that will be part of the 2020 Nebraska Passport. The 2020 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories. Travelers will have from May 23 through October 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps.

“We’re encouraging travelers to start creating a roadmap of your future Nebraska Passport adventures now, maybe a fun task while many are stuck at home during this tough time,” said Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 23 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on May 23. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport 2020’ in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

2020 Passport stop categories:

Anything That Rolls

Art Cetera

Big Bites

Brew – HaHa

Fancy Plants

Little Bites

More to Explore

Roots Routes

Sip & Shop

Unexpectacles

Passport Stops (by town)

Brewery 719 (Alliance)

Steph’s Studio (Alliance)

BrewBakers Coffee House & Gifts (Arnold)

Cellar 426 Winery (Ashland)

Salt Creek Merchantile (Ashland)

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (Ashland)

Honeybees in the Heartland (Auburn)

Mignery Bronze Garden (Bartlett)

Tall Tree Tastings (Beatrice)

Our Specialtea (Blair)

Harmony Nursery & Daylily Farm (Bradshaw)

Bonfire Grill & Pub (Broken Bow)

Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park (Burwell)

Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center (Chadron)

Platte County Museum (Columbus)

242 House Restaurant & Bar (Cozad)

Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center (Crawford)

Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art (David City)

Rock Island Railroad Depot Museum & Jefferson County Historical Society (Fairbury)

The Tow Line Co (Fremont)

Genoa Indian School Interpretive Center (Genoa)

Pony Express Station Museum (Gothenburg)

Sin City Grill (Grand Island)

Bakers Candies (Greenwood)

Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum & Research Center (Hastings)

One of the World’s Largest Covered Porch Swings (Hebron)

Village Pizza (Hemingford)

Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum & Park (Henderson)

Lost Way Brewery (Holdrege)

Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden (Humboldt)

Lavender Market & Lavender Littles (Imperial)

Barista’s Daily Grind on 2nd Ave (Kearney)

Nebraska Firefighters Museum & Education Center (Kearney)

Classic Car Collection (Kearney)

Fort Kearny State Historical Park (Kearney)

Kimball Bakery/Merrycakes (Kimball)

Beyond Golf – Bar + Kitchen (La Vista)

Nebraska Brewing Company (La Vista)

The Most Unlikely Place (Lewellen)

Gallery Nine (Lincoln)

International Quilt Museum (Lincoln)

Jilly’s Socks ‘n Such (Lincoln)

The Farmer’s Wife Boutique & Coffee Co. (Lindsey)

Faith’s BackRoad BBQ (Lynch)

The Madrid General Store (Madrid)

Mac’s Drive Inn (McCook)

Harold Warp Pioneer Village (Minden)

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Trail and Visitor Center (Nebraska City)

Tree Adventure at Arbor Day Farm (Nebraska City)

Niobrara State Park (Niobrara)

Simpler Thymes Flower Farm (Norfolk)

Pop Corner (North Platte)

Prairie Friends & Flowers (North Platte)

Double Dips Ice Creamery (North Platte)

Driftwood (Ogallala)

The Next Chapter (Omaha)

Mulhall’s Garden + Home (Omaha)

Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano (Omaha)

Made in Omaha (Omaha)

Potter Sundry (Potter)

Branched Oak State Recreation Area (Raymond)

Rosita’s Restaurant (Scottsbluff)

Cappuccino & Company (Scottsbluff)

Chapters Books & Gifts (Seward)

French Door Antique Mall & Creative Boutique (Sidney)

Auntie D’s Gift & Coffee Shop (Valentine)

Bolo Beer Co. (Valentine)

AquaPop (Wayne)

Wilber Czech Museum (Wilber)

Chances “R” Restaurant & Lounge (York)

More information on the Passport program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.