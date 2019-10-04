21st Street closure to begin Oct. 7

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 7, 21st Street, between “L” and “N” streets will be closed for Black Hills Energy to install a new gas line. The sidewalks in this area will also be closed. The street and sidewalks are scheduled to reopen Friday, October 25. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information about the project, contact Shane Dostal, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.