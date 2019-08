Omaha Police confirm a 22-month-old girl was hit by a SUV and killed in her driveway on Tuesday night.

According to police, Rosalina Lopez-Tino was in the home's yard.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Lopez-Tino's father pulled his SUV into the home's driveway.

The young girl was walking toward the driveway, lost her balance, and fell in front of the SUV.

Lopez-Tino was transported to the hospital where she died.

Omaha Police say the crash remains under investigation.