22 people sent for further testing after visiting CHI Health Help Line

Since establishing the state’s first COVID-19 Help Line on Sunday, March 8, more than 25,000 people have viewed the coronavirus risk assessment questionnaire and 22 people have been sent on for further testing.

The Help Line can be found at www.chihealth.com/coronavirus. It’s a two-step process for those in the community who are worried they may have COVID-19. They answer three short questions. Their answers will determine what happens next. They are either directed to more information, Virtual Care or our Help Line where our health care team will determine the next level of care.

“The help line is being well received. Just as we hoped, it’s providing trusted information and calming fears, while identifying those at high risk for COVID-19 and getting them help,” said Derek Vance, President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart.

“When you limit exposure, you limit the spread of the virus. Rather than having 25,000 people visiting their doctor’s office, potentially sharing germs, you only have 22,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, one of the infectious disease specialists on the CHI Health team, the health system that CHI Health St. Elizabeth is a part of. “By knowing in advance they are coming in for testing, we can mask potential COVID-19 patients at their vehicle forgoing the waiting area and taking them straight to an isolation room.”

In addition to the Help Line, CHI Health has waived the $10 fee for Virtual Care visits. They are now free, until further notice for everyone who needs to speak to a provider.

“Virtual Care is a great option for people who are trying to avoid public places,” Vance said. “You can be treated for a minor ailment, like a sinus infection, without leaving home. At this time we are offering virtual visits at no cost.”

Through Virtual Care, patients can talk to a doctor or nurse practitioner by phone or computer. The service can be used for a variety of minor medical problems like urinary tract infections and sore throats. Virtual Care is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To receive free care virtually, [http://visit%20www.]visit www.chihealth.com/virtualcare or call 1 (844) 355-2273.

To take the online questionnaire about COVID-19 go to www.chihealth.com/coronavirus.