$22,000 winning ticket sold in Grand Island

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket in Grand Island is holding a winner.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s (Dec. 8) 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #42, 1235 Allen Drive, in Grand Island.

The winning numbers from Sunday’s 2by2 draw were Red 01, 04, and White 19, 25.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any 2by2 prize are 1 in 3.59.