22K 2by2 ticket sold in Columbus

One person in Columbus who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, July 17 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize.

The ticket was sold at Casey's General Store #2881, 2903 23rd St, in Columbus.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 06, 20, and White 23, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

