A traffic stop on I-80 turned up 23 pounds of marijuana and led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

LPD said on Sunday around 8:30 a.m., an officer stopped a 2020 Toyota 4Runner for following too closely near mile marker 394.

Police already had a K9 on scene and alerted the officer to possible narcotics in the car.

After a search, 23 pounds of pot was found, and Kelvin Parker, 37, of California, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.