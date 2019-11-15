23rd Annual Harvest of Books collects over 7,000 books

Now in its 23rd year the Lincoln Education Association's Harvest of Books aims to send Lincoln students home for Thanksgiving with new reading material and this year the organization has gathered over 7,000 books to pass out.

Every first and second grader in Lincoln Public Schools and a few parochial and private schools will be receiving at least one book and a book bag to take home for the holidays.

The organization partners with businesses like Barnes and Noble to give discounts for people who buy books for the program.

This year through donations of books and money they used to buy books in bulk they have 7,500 books to pass out to students.

"Even though it takes a lot of work hauling all these around and boxing them up for each school its great to see each kid smile when they receive their book," said Emily Mills with the Lincoln Education Association.

The books will be boxed up and delivered next week.

Many times schools make it an event where students are allowed to browse and select before deciding which ones to take home.

While the actual event takes place during the Thanksgiving season the Lincoln Education Association accepts donations all year round for the event.